Petrol subsidy hits N845bn as NNPC remits zero naira in May

Latest NewsTop News
By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja
Oil theft: Nigeria loses $1.5bn in 3 months, NNPC to fully commercialise operations, 107.239 million barrels of crude oil missing from 2019, NNPCL expresses interest, NNPC files liquidated damages , Slowing down investments in hydrocarbons, NNPC officially hands over N621bn, address increasing price of LPG , Nigerians may buy PMS at N340 in 2022, says NNPC, MoU on gas utilisation, NNPC defends 30 per cent, gas to domestic market, NNPC, stake in Dangote's refinery, NNPC doubts 102 million litres, NNPC records trading surplus, NNPC, Petrol queues will disappear soon, Nigeria ready for transition, Nigeria ready for transition, PMS ex-depot price remains, Nigeria, We're never afraid of scrutiny, PIB passage, NNPC generates $4.60bn revenue , NPDC, domestic gas consumption, LPG, NNPC, gas, 48 million barrels, oml 130, available petrol for yuletide
Mallam Mele Kyari, GMD, NNPC

Despite the crisis surrounding availability of petroleum products in the last few months, the Federal Government (FG) has spent over N845 billion on petrol subsidy. 

This is even as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) failed to remit into the federation account in May 2022.

According to its latest presentation to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (NNPC), the Company also put the cumulative outstanding of JV recovery and Domestic Gas at N347.5billion.

A breakdown showed that out of a gross revenue of N426bn from Domestic Crude and Gas sales in May, the value shortfall on the importation of PMS recovered from the proceeds in the month under review was N327.1billion.

With an initial subsidy arrears of N617bn and an additional value shortfall fall of N228 billion recorded in May, to arrive at N845bn, the Company said the sum would be deducted from the June proceeds due for sharing at the July 2022 FAAC Meeting.

This implies that since oil revenue serve as the major source of funding for the three tiers of government- Federal, States and Local Governments, the development may lead to their inability to meet statutory obligations in terms of finances. 

The report also showed that after deductions have been made, from its revenue, the Company may be left with nothing to offset the huge subsidy outstanding arrears.

For instance, for May, 2022, a total of N18.8billion was left for remittance after deductions were made, but the sum was again deducted for government priority project due, putting remittance at zero.

No doubt, the allocations to the tiers of government have continued to dwindle as a result of subsidy which the Federal Government (FG) has failed to remove despite Provisions in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).


This has put a strain on the country’s revenue amidst increasing oil prices at the international market.

You might also like
Latest News

Out-of-school children: SBMC tasks Katsina State to complement UNICEF’s efforts

Latest News

World Bank, Kwara provide post-COVID-19 relief grant to 3,000 MSMEs

Latest News

22 people died of hunger, unhealthy condition in Katsina IDPs camp

Latest News

Stem insurgency in the south to prevent establishment of IDP camps, Afenifere tells…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More