PDP expresses concern over multiple disasters affecting states

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lamented the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in the recent time, saying that it calls for the concern of all.

In a statement issued in Abuja, on Sunday, by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party said it was pained particularly over the recent devastating fire disaster at the Sokoto Central Market, the Kugbo, Abuja furniture inferno, the Friday’s gas explosion in Agbor, Delta, the gas explosion at Rumuodumanya, Obio Akpor local government, River State on Saturday as well as other avoidable tragedies that had befallen our dear nation and her citizens in the recent time.

The PDP bemoaned the Sokoto market incident as a national tragedy, “given the strategic place the market occupies in the economy of our nation as a commercial hub for both national and international trade activities.”

The party also expressed shock over the gas plant explosion in Agbor, Delta State, which led to the death of our compatriots, including children, as well as the hospitalisation of others.

The PDP further expressed concern over the gas plant explosion at Rumuodumanya, Obio Akpor local government, Rivers State.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of these disasters for their losses especially the bereaved, who are left with the excruciating pain of losing their loved ones,” it said.

The PDP, however, commended the intervention of governors elected on the platform of our party for taking immediate steps to mitigate the sufferings of the victims.

Part of the statement read: “The PDP commends Governor Nyesom Wike for his gesture of sending financial relief to douse the pain of the victims of the Sokoto fire disaster as well as his quick intervention in the Rumuodumanya inferno, stating that such actions reinforce our party’s commitment to the unity, stability and cohesiveness of our dear nation.

“The party also commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for coming to the aid of the victims of the Agbor explosion, especially in guaranteeing medical treatment for the hospitalised.

“Our party also commends the Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for his quick intervention in the Sokoto Market inferno.

“The PDP commiserates with the victims of the Sokoto, Agbor, Kugbo and Rumuodumanya disasters and urges the Federal Government to join, not only in providing succour for the victims but to also take steps to equip our disaster management agencies for improved emergency response as well as measures to forestall such disasters in the future.”

