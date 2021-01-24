PDP expresses concern over multiple disasters affecting states

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
multiple disasters affecting states, PDP rejects reported hike, opening parallel secretariat, Nigerians fed up with Buhari, Lagos PDP, No crisis in Oyo PDP, PDP gets committee, Anti-party activities, Bauchi, Buhari’s impeachment constitutional, PDP demands independent truth, New Caretaker Committee, Niger, PDP, Ondo PDP, PDP, Reject bogus request for spendings, congratulate APC, Ten political parties, 14 vacant seats, PDP commiserates with flood victims, Violence mars PDP congress, PDP gives conditions, petrol price hike, Lagos PDP votes Alebiosu, PDP rejects N151 fuel price, Supreme Court judgment, PDP flags off Ondo, PDP governors, Ekiti PDP, Delta PDP, still in the race, Kaduna PDP Chairmanship aspirants, Former Edo lawmaker defects to PDP, PDP Campaign council, LASWA, Lagos, boat mishaps, intimated, Oba's palace, PDP, Lagos east, Edo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lamented the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in the recent time, saying that it calls for the concern of all.

In a statement issued in Abuja, on Sunday, by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party said it was pained particularly over the recent devastating fire disaster at the Sokoto Central Market, the Kugbo, Abuja furniture inferno, the Friday’s gas explosion in Agbor, Delta, the gas explosion at Rumuodumanya, Obio Akpor local government, River State on Saturday as well as other avoidable tragedies that had befallen our dear nation and her citizens in the recent time.

The PDP bemoaned the Sokoto market incident as a national tragedy, “given the strategic place the market occupies in the economy of our nation as a commercial hub for both national and international trade activities.”

The party also expressed shock over the gas plant explosion in Agbor, Delta State, which led to the death of our compatriots, including children, as well as the hospitalisation of others.

The PDP further expressed concern over the gas plant explosion at Rumuodumanya, Obio Akpor local government, Rivers State.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of these disasters for their losses especially the bereaved, who are left with the excruciating pain of losing their loved ones,” it said.

ALSO READ: Nigeria’s progress towards achieving 2030 SDGs threatened by COVID-19 pandemic ― TRCN boss

The PDP, however, commended the intervention of governors elected on the platform of our party for taking immediate steps to mitigate the sufferings of the victims.

Part of the statement read: “The PDP commends Governor Nyesom Wike for his gesture of sending financial relief to douse the pain of the victims of the Sokoto fire disaster as well as his quick intervention in the Rumuodumanya inferno, stating that such actions reinforce our party’s commitment to the unity, stability and cohesiveness of our dear nation.

“The party also commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for coming to the aid of the victims of the Agbor explosion, especially in guaranteeing medical treatment for the hospitalised.

“Our party also commends the Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for his quick intervention in the Sokoto Market inferno.

“The PDP commiserates with the victims of the Sokoto, Agbor, Kugbo and Rumuodumanya disasters and urges the Federal Government to join, not only in providing succour for the victims but to also take steps to equip our disaster management agencies for improved emergency response as well as measures to forestall such disasters in the future.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP expresses concern over multiple disasters affecting states

Nigeria Recorded 70 COVID-19 Deaths Last Week – Highest In Six Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 70 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in six months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 78 deaths reported in the 30th week of the pandemic (July 19 – July 25)…

PDP expresses concern over multiple disasters affecting states

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Irate youths prevent Ondo govt delegation from entering Akungba

Latest News

Operation Thunder Strike neutralises armed bandits in Kaduna ― DHQ

Latest News

Nigeria’s progress towards achieving 2030 SDGs threatened by COVID-19 pandemic…

Latest News

COVID-19, a blessing to low-income countries ― Prof. Akinyemi

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More