PDP commiserates with Ikpeazu over commissioner’s death
Lead opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, over the death of the state’s commissioner for environment, Solomon Ogunji.
The party in a release signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Ogunji is a close associate of Ikpeazu who stood by him to make a success of his administration.
The Party commiserated with Governor Ikpeazu and prayed God to grant the Ogunji family, the government and people of Abia State and the PDP family in the state the fortitude to bear his loss.
According to the statement, “The PDP comforts Governor Ikpeazu, who had been thrown into deep mourning over the loss of his most trusted ally and associate, who exhibited uncommon commitment towards the success of the administration through his dedication to all assignments given to him.
“Ogunji was indeed a hard-working official and very loyal compatriot, whose roles in the infrastructural development of the state, especially in the execution of landmark road projects in strategic parts of the state, testify to his commitment towards the success of the PDP-led government in the state and the wellbeing of the people,” the party submitted.
