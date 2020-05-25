PDP commiserates with Ikpeazu over commissioner’s death

Lead opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, over the death of the state’s commissioner for environment, Solomon Ogunji.

The party in a release signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Ogunji is a close associate of Ikpeazu who stood by him to make a success of his administration.

The Party commiserated with Governor Ikpeazu and prayed God to grant the Ogunji family, the government and people of Abia State and the PDP family in the state the fortitude to bear his loss.

According to the statement, “The PDP comforts Governor Ikpeazu, who had been thrown into deep mourning over the loss of his most trusted ally and associate, who exhibited uncommon commitment towards the success of the administration through his dedication to all assignments given to him.

“Ogunji was indeed a hard-working official and very loyal compatriot, whose roles in the infrastructural development of the state, especially in the execution of landmark road projects in strategic parts of the state, testify to his commitment towards the success of the PDP-led government in the state and the wellbeing of the people,” the party submitted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story