I am still in the race to become Ondo gov, says NMA President

The President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Dr Dayo Faduyile, on Monday, said he remains in the race for the party’s ticket to represent the party in the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Faduyile who stated this in a statement issued and signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of his Campaign team, Niyi Majofodun, said the clarification became necessary following reports that Faduyile is working for the emergence of particular aspirants in the election.

Majofodun described the rumour as mischievous and was targeted to ridicule the governorship aspirant, and designed by some elements to edge Faduyile out from the race.

He said there was no arrangement to step down for any politician or aspirant, saying Faduyile was in the race to fulfil his date with history and bring the positive development to the people of the state.

The statement read, “Faduyile’s decision to seek for the highest position in the State is borne out of his desire to serve and has earned him enormous support from all strata of the populace.

“As far as the Ondo 2020 guber race is concerned, it is clear and definite that our principal, Dayo Faduyile, is very much in this race, judging by his very wide acceptability among the core political stakeholders and people across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State whom we have reached in the course of our networking so far.

“With his powerfully imaginative mind, wide horizons and impeccable professional and leadership pedigree, he is equal to the task of lifting Ondo State to a new level of development in all spheres when elected governor later this year by the grace of God.

“It is worthy of note that, as the current President of the Nigerian Medical Association, he has been working assiduously, 24 hours with other professionals in the health sector to tackle the current COVID-19 Pandemic across Nigeria.

“So, in this guber race, he has a date with history in clinching the APC ticket.”

Faduyile who distanced himself from the unity forum also said he did not participate in any of their activities but remain an aspirant to beat in the election.

He, however, emphasised the need for all aspirants to allow decency and corporate commitment to peaceful political process take a full course.

The aspirant who maintained that there was no accord with any other aspirant, insisted that his aspiration will not be ridden on the wings of divisive political tendencies but of sportsmanship and decent politics.

He congratulated Ondo State people, in advance, for a dawn of a new era with his emergence at the APC guber primaries and the general election coming up later in the year.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE