PDP candidate expresses worry over upsurge in kidnapping in Owerri, calls for FG intervention

The Peoples Democratic Party Candidate for Imo East Senatorial District, Barr Uche Onyeagucha has called on the Inspector General of Police to swiftly intervene to check the escalated wave of kidnapping in Obinze Community and other parts of Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a statement issued Friday by his Special Assistant on Media, Prince MacDonald Enwere, Onyeagucha made the call when he visited some suspected hotspots in Obinze Community and other parts of the area.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the rising cases of kidnapping in the area and strongly condemned the ugly development

Describing it as unfortunate and reprehensible, he assured to engage all relevant security agencies to ensure that such ugly incident is addressed.

He called on the Inspector General of Police to kindly intervene by ensuring that all the necessary security measures are put in place to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the area as the people are now living in apprehension and palpable fear

Hon. Onyeagucha urged the people of Obinze and their neighbouring communities to remain calm and be vigilant as efforts are being made to address the ugly situation.