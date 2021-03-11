PDP BoT to wade into South-West crisis, says Nigerians want party back in power

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) is to wade into the crisis presently rocking the party in the South-West.

According to the Secretary of the board and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, the BoT is not scared to confront the actors in the crisis to get them to toe the path of peace.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday on the outcome or the BoT’s emergency meeting, he had been asked how the BoT would handle the issue of former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose and others involved in the crisis.

Wabara said: “Politics is full of ups and down and it is your ability as a party to come into a matter and resolve issues that make a party great. We have all it takes in this party to resolve that matter.

“This is the only party in Nigeria if not in the world that is not owned by anybody. This party is owned by the people, So, no one party owns this party.

“So, we shall come in there as the conscience of the party, we have men of timber of calibres, men of tested pedigree that can stand before anybody in this country, to talk to the person in his or her face, that if we go this way, we are going to lose but if we handle it this way, we are going to succeed.

“So, the South-West issue will definitely be taken care of and the Saraki reconciliation committee is at work and we do not want to disappoint the people this time around.”

On the outcome of the BoT’s meeting, he said it reviewed and discussed the situation in the party.

The former Senate President stated: “This emergency meeting has been particularly necessary at this time of heightened political and economic tension in the country, to ensure the stability of all the organs of our party and to place them on alert and in sharp focus as we prepare to take over national political power once again for the best overall interest of our nation.

“In this regard, the meeting recognized with appreciation the ongoing work of the Reconciliation and Strategy Committee led by Senator Bukola Saraki.

“The meeting was briefed on the outcome of zonal congresses held over last weekend. Three out of the six congresses have been successfully concluded.

“The Board of Trustees in playing its statutory role as the conscience of the party will work earnestly towards ensuring that the highest level of morality exists in all its activities and that all the members of our party live up to expectation.

“The board is therefore fully committed not to allow any mischievous trends or strain to clog the working relationship between all members, particularly at the top management level of the party.”

Wabara said the former ruling party was intent on regaining power in 2023 as according to him, it was the wish of the majority of Nigerians.

He further said: “With a determination to do all that is necessary to ensure that we fulfil the overwhelming desire of the vast majority of the people of Nigeria that the PDP regains national power in 2023 the board is unequivocally committed to ensuring that normalcy and peace prevail through all the organs of the party to permit the development and implementation of well-structured plans.

“In this regard, the Board of Trustees will ensure that a fluent and uninterrupted operation of all the organs of the party particularly the National Working Committee NWC remains in place leading up to a successful convention in December 2021.

“The Board of Trustees will also ensure that very harmonious relations exist between the organs of the party and in this regard, a detailed meeting between the BoT and the National Working Committee NWC is being planned to be held soon.

“Finally the Board is very appreciative of the commitment of our governors to the Party and the exemplary roles they have all been playing to keep the party at the optimum operational level.

“The board will consult with the Governor’s Forum on necessary measures towards solidifying the party.”

