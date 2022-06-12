PDP and APC will expire in 2023 ― Doyin Okupe

Former Presidential spokesman, Chief, Doyin Okupe, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), would expire by 2023 as the Nigerian workers and the youth would band together and sack the old order in Nigerian politics.

Chief Okupe who spoke exclusively to Tribune Online on Sunday said the army of Nigerian youth who have taken interest in owning their government is determined to do so in the next general elections.

“Nigeria will see and be delighted that the former things that held Nigeria back have passed away. These two parties that you see, PDP and APC are going to expire before 2023.

“If you look at it properly, now, PDP and APC are not two political parties but actually one political party, divided into two, either longitudinally or vertically. It doesn’t matter.

Today, Atiku who is the candidate of PDP was a presidential aspirant of the APC in 2015. So tell me what is new about that?

“Nigerians are asking for a new thing; they are asking for a new nation, they are. They are asking for a responsive government that will see to their needs and their yearnings, and they’re going to totally go away from anything that has anything to do with their sordid past,” Okupe said.





He said the tsunami that has greeted the interest of Nigerian youth has manifested in their demand for registration across the country in the last two weeks and was synonymous with a revolutionary trend.

He said the electoral failure that would hit the ruling party and the main opposition party, would not be seen coming by them but this was inevitable, given the demand for true leadership in Nigeria.

“The truth is because Nigerians are presently blinded by the political establishment, totally oblivious that the movements of the Nigeria youths are currently on grounds.

“For a fact INEC has been spending billions of Naira, trying to do voter education and mobilization for registration in the last 20 years. But not all of that can be compared to the tsunami that happened in the last week or two over youth registration.” He said this was done by Nigerian youths who want to own their government.

“This is what happens when a revolution is about to come, it starts in an imperceptible manner, you know, people in power do not know until it gets to a crescendo and by that time, you know, for a fact.

