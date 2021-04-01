Patela foundation hosts national essay competition for secondary school students in Ibadan

Patela Care foundation hosted its annual National Cancer Awareness and Advocacy Essay competition for Senior Secondary School students in Ibadan.

In her congratulatory message to the students who emerged winners and recipients of prizes at the event recently, the President and Co-founder of the foundation, Dr Tinuke Olagunju admonishes the winners to continue in their victorious streaks, adding that the influence of the event will have possible ripple effects in the lives of the participants, families, peers and society.

She added, “the following students, however, emerged as the top three finalists. These students were able to brilliantly discuss Cervical Cancer in a way that showed that they understood its significance, burden, and prevention enough to raise awareness, provide health education and advocacy to their peers, families and neighbours.”

She further congratulated Master Ogundimu Tobiloba Timothy of the Mount Olivet Grammar School, Ibadan who emerged winner; Master Olujimi Adebowale Bolutife of The Vale College, Ibadan as First runner up, and Miss Adedayo Oluwadamilola Mary of the Methodist Secondary School, Ibadan as Second runner up.

Meanwhile, while giving her lecture on the essence of checking oneself up against Cervical Cancer, Olagunju explained that screening and early detection is the prompt treatment key to reducing the burden of cancer, especially in low-income resource countries such as Nigeria.

“This laudable initiative aims to promote excellence in health education, particularly in the field of cancer awareness, prevention and advocacy.”

“Empowering the children and youth through competitions like this as well as holding seminars and workshops in schools is an avenue to combat cancer. ’Catch them young’ as the adage goes is what this initiative has tried to achieve,” she asserted.

She appreciated Dr Biyi Olutunde, Dr Elizabeth Akin Odanye, Dr Ajibike Odunuga, Dr Bolaji Salako, Dr Tarela Sarimiye, Dr Micheal Abiodun Adeyemi, Dr Toyin Olagunju, Prof Brown, Prof Campbell, Mr Tope Omojokun, Executive Director, Patela Care Foundation Dr Foluke Sarimiye And the Patela Care Team who supported the program to its fruition.