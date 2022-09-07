Kede makes case for Nigeria’s renaissance in new book

EffortS at decolonising Nigeria’s historiography has received a boost with a new publication by an international lawyer and notable scholar, Kede Eghosa Aihie.

The book, entitled “Rising Above Challenges,” has just been listed by Amazon and seeks to tell the Nigerian story in a positive way, different from the old stereotype of negativity by western scholars.

Conservative estimates put the population of Nigerians in diaspora presently at 15 million with their animated conversations, enabled by the social media, often now bordering on indignity they suffer abroad, politics back home, financial pressure from family members, and many others.

Against the misconception of many, if not most, members of the Nigerian community in the diaspora, the author focuses on the country’s rich history, challenges and possible solutions in “an invaluable cross-cultural account of a rise from expectation to actualisation.”

It captures Kede’s reflections and capacity to curate a vision wedded in the values of trust, honesty, perseverance, hardwork, education and inclusiveness.

His central message to all generations is that they must embrace the power of resolution and determination.

“Do not fear to dream. Develop and nurture your talents to break the chains of poverty. Your productive mindset is the key to your liberation,” he writes.

