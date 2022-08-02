Parents seek N6m help as 11-year-old girl needs hole in heart surgery in Kwara

The parents of eleven-year-old secondary school student in one of the Kwara State’s public schools, Faith Adeyemi, diagnosed to have a hole in her heart, has appealed to Nigerians for N6 million help.

Faith on Tuesday in Ilorin called on well-meaning people to help her live a normal life by assisting her to raise the money for medical surgery to close the hole in her heart.

The eleven-year-old said that her life ambition is to be a medical doctor, adding that she loves the way medical practitioners take care and treat patients without discrimination or preferential treatment.

Speaking with the TribuneOnline, Faith’s mother, Mrs Adeyemi, a tailor, disclosed that her daughter is a JSS 1 student, adding that she is supposed to be in JSS3 but for her health condition.

While speaking, Faith’s father, Mr Adeyemi, an indigene of Apado community in the Ilorin East LGA in Kwara State who works as a junior staff in the International Tobacco Company (ITC), explained that “We started since 2018. She is usually weak, tired and unable to stand up whenever attack came up. Her academic pursuit has not been stable due to her health condition. We were told by medical experts that her academic performance could only be improved when her health condition is corrected.

According to a consultant paediatrician in the department of Paediatrics and Child Health in the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Dr Abdulkadir M. B., and the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor A. D. Yusuf, of the teaching hospital, attested to the health condition of little Faith.

