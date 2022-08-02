Parents seek N6m help as 11-year-old girl needs hole in heart surgery in Kwara

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin.
Parents hole heart surgery,
The parents of eleven-year-old secondary school student in one of the Kwara State’s public schools, Faith Adeyemi, diagnosed to have a hole in her heart, has appealed to Nigerians for N6 million help.
Faith on Tuesday in Ilorin called on well-meaning people to help her live a normal life by assisting her to raise the money for medical surgery to close the hole in her heart.
 The eleven-year-old said that her life ambition is to be a medical doctor, adding that she loves the way medical practitioners take care and treat patients without discrimination or preferential treatment.
Speaking with the TribuneOnline, Faith’s mother, Mrs Adeyemi, a tailor, disclosed that her daughter is a JSS 1 student, adding that she is supposed to be in JSS3 but for her health condition.
While speaking, Faith’s father, Mr Adeyemi, an indigene of Apado community in the Ilorin East LGA in Kwara State who works as a junior staff in the International Tobacco Company (ITC), explained that “We started since 2018. She is usually weak, tired and unable to stand up whenever attack came up. Her academic pursuit has not been stable due to her health condition. We were told by medical experts that her academic performance could only be improved when her health condition is corrected.
According to a consultant paediatrician in the department of Paediatrics and Child Health in the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Dr Abdulkadir M. B., and the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor A. D. Yusuf, of the teaching hospital, attested to the health condition of little Faith.
“TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
RE: ADEYEMI FAITH/11 YEARS/FEMALE/HOSPITAL NO:653349
The above-named girl was first seen at our facility at the age of seven (7) years. She was diagnosed to have a hole in the heart (Tetralogy of Fallot) for which she has been on conservative care. She requires an open heart surgery to close the hole in the heart so as to live a near-normal life.
This operation is estimated to cost about six million naira (N6,000,000) only.
The parents have requested for their quest to raising funds for surgery”.
Contact Details:
Account Name: Adeyemi Faith
Account Number: 0089731380
Bank Name: Sterling Bank
Tel No: 08066615809, 08160440293.

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Latest News

Suboptimal breastfeeding practices: Threat to health, development of U-5 children,…

Latest News

Former APC women leader attacked in Kogi

Latest News

Police arrest man for possession, spending of fake currency, 4 others for attempted…

Latest News

Kano assembly pledges speedy passage of 2023 budget

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More