UI commences course webinars in DLC

Education
By Oluwole Ige
The University of Ibadan (UI) has commenced data-efficient course webinars in its Open Distance eLearning (ODeL) as an innovation to deliver quality education to students of the institution.

The course webinar, according to management of the university, was designed specifically for excellence in teaching, explaining that the webinar technology is similar to Zoom and Google Meet.

The director of UI Distance Learning Centre (DLC), Professor Emmanuel Omobowale, said the institution collaborated with some telecommunication service providers and an innovative educational technology firm, Edutechportal Solutions, to deploy the top-notch solution to its students.

He stated: “The course webinar is easy-to-use and data-efficient with no limit on hosts/courses that can take place simultaneously, no cap on the population of participants/students that can take the online classes.

“All registered students, irrespective of their population, have right and access to comfortably participate and engage in their registered course, and take the front seat with their smart device. The edutech also allows automatic recordings and playback of course meetings at later time, for review or in case you miss the lecture”.

“It is easily accessed by both instructors and students from within the Mobile Class LMS. Just with a basic webcam or a mobile device and some connectivity, lecturers and E-tutors meet one-on-one, face-to-face, with their students in real-time, no matter how dispersed they are or where they may be in the world; so with technology, we are creating a more robust, comfortable, flexible and enriching classroom experience”.

“The university is expanding frontiers of qualitative higher education, it is true that learning takes place everywhere: UIDLC students are meeting in their courses from the comfort of their homes, offices vacations and some even in cars/traffics.”

He, commended the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale for its’ immense support, noting that the institution is leveraging on technology to bring distance into a virtual space where communication between content experts and learners is practically seamless, accessible and affordable for teaching-learning enterprise.

