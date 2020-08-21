Pantami makes case for emphasis on skill over paper qualification

Dr Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has stressed the need to give preference to skills over paper qualifications in the recruitment of manpower in the various sectors of the economy.

The minister who spoke at an interactive session in Abuja noted that the world over, the emphasis is on skill.

Pantami who was former Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said that the country will not make any headway if it failed to give preference to skill.

He pointed out that China has converted 600 universities in the country to skill centres, adding that in Nigeria, we are still establishing conventional universities.

The minister also said that because of the emphasis on paper qualification, there is the craze to pass out with good grades.

He said that this should not be so if the country should move forward, and queried “ which university did Bill Gates attend and what class of degree did he obtain?’’

The minister said that in some climes, people are engaged not because of the school they attended or the impressive class of degree obtained, but because of the skills they possessed.

He said that the country should follow the global trend, adding that in many European countries, certificates are not needed to get jobs.

Pantami noted that many people are doing very well in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector, even though they did not study ICT.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…skill over paper qualification skill over paper qualification

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…skill over paper qualification skill over paper qualification

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…skill over paper qualification skill over paper qualification