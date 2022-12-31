Pains in my teeth

I usually have a lot of pain in my teeth anytime I consume hot, cold foods or drinks. The pain is usually sharp and very deep. I have tried rinsing my mouth frequently with warm salt water. Please let me know what to do.

Abdul (by SMS)

What you have is called ‘Teeth sensitivity’. It can occur when you develop sudden sharp and deep pains in your teeth after consuming hot, cold, sweet or sour foods and drinks. The pain can be sharp, sudden and shoot deep into tooth nerve endings. Teeth sensitivity usually occurs when the underlying layer of your teeth — the dentin — becomes exposed. This can happen due to erosion (wear and tear) and gum recession (when your gum tissue pulls away from your teeth, exposing the roots).Teeth roots, which aren’t covered by hard enamel, contain thousands of tiny tubules leading to your tooth’s center (the pulp). These dentinal tubules (or channels) allow stimuli — for example, hot, cold or sweet food — to reach the nerve in your tooth, which results in the pain you feel. Dental sensitivity can also be a symptom of other issues, including cavities, gum disease or a cracked tooth. Many factors can lead to the development of sensitive teeth. These include, brushing too hard, gum recession, gum disease, cracked teeth, plaque buildup as well as regular consumption of foods with high acid content. Treatment depends on the cause. If you develop lingering teeth sensitivity or discomfort, be sure to schedule an appointment with your dentist. They’ll need to rule out any serious conditions so they can recommend appropriate treatment.

