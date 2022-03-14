Oyo’s strides in infrastructure development

By
For more than two decades now infrastructural development in Oyo State has been on the rise. Past governments since the return to democracy in 1999 have laid a solid foundation for what is being experienced today.

The giant strides took a new dimension especially during the administration of the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi who was governor of the state between 2011 and 2019. Apart from the construction of roads, especially the first flyover constructed by a civilian administration in the state, and dualisation of roads in all the political zones in the state, the Ibadan circular road also received attention to a large extent.

Not only these, the Ajimobi administration also created new Government Reserved Areas which include Ajumose GRA, NITEL, Old Ife Road, Ibadan; Ajumose GRA, NIHORT, Ibadan; Ajumose GRA Ring Road, Ibadan; Ajumose GRA Saki and Omololu Olunloyo GRA, Ring Road, Ibadan. The creation of these new GRAs has improved not only the aesthetics of the areas involved but also the quality of life and private land ownership across the state.

Since then Oyo State government including the present administration has improved on the documentation of landed properties in the state and encouraged property owners to document their properties and also obtain Certificate of Ownership for due authentication and certification.

No doubt, the current government in the state is improving on these solid foundations and if this could be sustained, Oyo State would soon be among the top ranking states in the country in all indices of governance.

 

Olamide Banjo

Omi Adio, Ibadan.

 

