Oyo will continue to remember Alao-Akala’s great contributions ― Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has said that the state will continue to honour and remember late former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala for his great contributions to the development of the state.

Makinde stated this at the lying-in-state for the late former governor held at House of Chiefs, State Secretariat, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, the Oyo governor assured that the state government will support the late Alao-Akala’s family, especially at its present period of mourning.

Speaking, Makinde described the late Alao-Akala as a large-hearted person, one who served Ogbomoso and the state meritoriously and committed his life to the service of God and humanity.

He avowed that the good legacy of positively touching as many lives as possible was a legacy that will linger in the history of the state.

“One of the unique attributes of Alao-Akala is that he kept with every agreement. His great attribute, indeed, was that he never shifted the goal post when the game has started,” Makinde added.

Speaker of the State Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin described the late Alao-Akala as a thoroughbred politician, a team leader, a community man and a grassroots mobiliser extraordinaire.

He further noted that Alao-Akala’s benevolence, love for the people coupled with his all-inclusive and encompassing political ideology gave him a large followership and undoubtedly made him one of the most accessible, approachable and celebrated political leaders in Oyo State.

Representative of the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Iyabo Yerima; former deputy governor of the state, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, retired commissioner of police, Bashiru Azeez Alabi, among others, rendered glowing tributes about the impactful life of the late Alao-Akala.

Others present at the event included the secretary to the state government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun; Chief of Staff to the Oyo governor, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi; state Head of Service, Mrs Ololade Agboola; state Commissioner for Justice, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, Pastor in charge of Molete Baptist Church, Reverend Kehinde Alabi among others.

Eldest son of the deceased, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala remarked that his late father will be greatly missed for his advice and love for the people.

