Initiative to midwife 100 unicorn startup launches tomorrow

The Unicorn Den, an independent startup support organization will on Thursday launch its initiative to midwife 100 Unicorns, that is $1 billion valuation technology-based startups, over the next decade.

Founded by Dr Simpa Dania and Funmi Roberts, the Unicorn Den seeks to fill a need in Oyo State/South-Western Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In a chat with Tribune Online, Dr Dania explained that “We seek to midwife 100 Unicorns ($1 billion valuation technology-based startups) over the next decade

We would support innovative scaleable ideas providing the necessary environment and processes for the organizations to achieve their full potentials.”

He said that the launch of the Unicorn Den will take place on Thursday at the Ibadan Business School, Oyo State.

The launch is open to the idea stage, early-stage or growth-stage entrepreneurs.

