Star actress Susan Pwajok, Vintage Confluence seal digital media campaign deal

Popular Nigerian actress, Susan Laraba Pwajok A.K.A @susanpwajok has signed up a web-based cryptocurrency trading platform, Vintage Confluence LLC in a deal to advertise the company’s Bitcoin financial exchange business on her social media platforms.

The media campaign, which commenced in December 2021, will run through a period of three months.

Speaking on the proposed campaign, the actress said, “I am very thrilled to be a part of Vintage Confluence through this campaign and the bolstering of cryptocurrency in this part of the world. I find my dealing with the company very worthwhile for its vast knowledge in the business of Bitcoin trading.

At Vintage Confluence, they are sure of what they are doing and what to do, and the company has very deep-rooted care for its customers, which are values I also uphold and resonate with.

“Vintage Confluence is such an appealing brand and I am open to working with the brand in the future if the opportunity comes. We would be spreading the word and pushing the brand more into the faces and subconscious of the masses, thereby bridging trust between the brand and the clients.

“As a turn out of my dealings with Vintage Confluence on this campaign, existing and prospective clients of the company stand to experience and enjoy more brand outreach and equity.”

Susan Pwajok is an actress who is popularly known for her role as Blessing in a Nigerian TV series titled, ‘The Johnsons.’

According to reports, Susan has been acting since she was three; however, she took a break only to emerge later in the industry and since then, she has been thriving in the movie industry and becoming influential.

Mr Precious Aire, CEO, Vintage Confluence said his company’s decision to engage an influencer in a digital media campaign was the right decision in the right direction, noting that his company’s Bitcoin purchase transaction system offers seamless trades taking just 10 to 30 minutes every 24 hours a week in regular circumstances, hence the need to reach out to a wide range of prospective clients who have had difficulties in selling their Bitcoins with a hitch-free transaction.

The Vintage Confluence CEO said, “No other platform offers a mix of security with convenience, transparency, trust, honesty and customer service like Vintage Confluence does.

“We have devoted to the constant evolution of the company by listening to our users and enhancing its product mix to satisfy their requirements.”

“The core mission is to provide traders with the most comprehensive Web-based trading platform available with no hassle or verification, providing thousands of satisfied customers with the right rates, at the right place, and at the right time.

“We are committed to providing an exceptional customer experience in building a long-term relationship with both existing and prospective clients.

While also highlighting other unique services of the company, the Vintage Confluence chief said, “Every day, thousands of users around the world use Vintage Confluence LLC, and they are our best advertisers.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate