Oyo Speaker inspects developmental projects in Ibarapa communities

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, is carrying out an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing developmental projects as part of the oversight functions in Ibarapa area of the state.

Ogundoyin has visited some communities with the aim of identifying their critical needs as well as reinforcing his commitment to infrastructural development and governance.

Some of the areas visited include: Lanlate General Hospital, where the speaker inspected facilities in the centre, and donated six solar lights to enhance the electricity supply within the hospital premises.

The Speaker had a brief meeting with the management team of the hospital during which pertinent issues relating to pressing needs were raised and discussed.

He assured stakeholders that he would take proactive steps in collaboration with relevant authorities to address these concerns and improve healthcare delivery in Lanlate.

“My visit to Lanlate is in continuation of my working visit to my Constituency. This is part of my broader effort to foster community-driven development and inclusivity. It is also to ensure essential projects are completed efficiently and effectively. I am committed to the development of my communities. This is why I am engaging directly with stakeholders to assess their needs, and address challenges.”

The Speaker also paid a visit to the Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate, where he inspected the ongoing road construction leading to the institution.

During his discussions with the institution’s management, he was briefed on the failed contracts affecting the construction of the Library and the School of Education.

The Speaker commended the college’s achievement of 100% accreditation across 26 programs and pledged to push for the domestication of the dual-mode system, which would allow them to run degree programs concurrently, following its approval by the federal government.

At the Area Command of the Nigeria Police for Ido/Ibarapa, Rt. Ogundoyin was received by the new Area Commander, Mrs. Ruth Otolorin.

In the course of his discussion with security chiefs led by the Area Commander, a security summit for the zone was proposed.

The Speaker inspected a building within the command in need of renovation and promised to support the rehabilitation efforts to enhance the operational capacity of the police force in the area.

Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin had earlier paid homage to the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola at his residence to provide updates on road projects in the area.

He assured the royal father that contractors would resume work shortly on key township roads.

He expressed gratitude to leaders, community elders, and youth representatives in his Constituency who have actively contributed to discussions regarding Lanlate and Eruwa’s development agenda.

” I would like to assure our people in Ibarapa East that I remain steadfast in delivering legislative oversight, mobilizing resources, and championing projects that will uplift the economic and social well-being of our people.”

The Speaker was accompanied on the visit by the Chairman, Ibarapa East LG, Hon Kazeem Arogundade, his Vice, Hon. Olakunle Olalowo and members of the LG cabinet. Others include immediate past chairman of the LG, Hon Gbenga Obalowo,

PDP Oyo South senatorial Chairman, Alh Kamoru Adeyemi, party leaders – Chief Agbo Adeyemo, Chief Abegunde, Alh Ganiyu Aderibigbe among others.

