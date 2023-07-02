A member of the National Assembly representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Sharafadeen Alli, has reassured his constituents of adequate, impactful and quality representation.

Alli gave the assurance at the inauguration party held at the Recreation Club in Ibadan on Saturday.

The lawmaker, while assuring constituents and the people of the state to expect quality representation from him at the National Assembly, said he would not relent in ensuring that the people of the district enjoy democratic dividends through unprecedented programmes.

He thanked all the prominent personalities from across the state who were present at the event for their love, promising not to let them down.

The lawmaker, who is a former Secretary to Oyo State Government, thanked former Governor Rashidi Ladoja, Oladokun, Adeyemo, Folarin, Olaoya and hosts of other party chieftains as well as supporters for their unflinching contributions to his electoral victory.

He prayed that all their support, hope, aspiration and prayers for Folarin will come to fruition.

“Without you, our leaders, supporters, traders, artisans, elders, youths and other professionals, we won’t be here today. We thank you and will continue to do our best for you all,” he said.

Earlier, a prayer session was held at same venue for Alli’s parents, families, political leaders and associates.

It would be recalled that the lawmaker had before the election sank several boreholes and installed several solar street lights across the senatorial district.

Among the dignitaries were two former deputy governors in Oyo State, Chief Iyiola Oladokun and Chief Moses Adeyemo as well as the APC governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, Sen. Teslim Folarin.

Also in attendance were Alhaji Mojeed Olaoya, Oyo South Senatorial Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, Chief Francis Babalola, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, Prince Niran Adeyoju and Chief Omilabu Ghandi.

Among some of the traditional chiefs present were High Chief Amidu Ajibade, Ekerin-Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oloye Lekan Alabi, Maye-Olubadan of Ibadanland and Chief Abiola Arulogun, Bada-Balogun of Ibadanland.

Others are Alhaji Ademola Alli and wife, Oyeyemi, Alhaji Abiola Alli, the President, Omo Ajorosun Club, Mr Tunji Olanipekun and Chief Ademola Babalola, the State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

