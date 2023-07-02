Chairman, Ekiti traditional council and Olosi of Osi in the Ekiti local government area of Kwara state, Oba Salihu Abdulkareem Adasofegbe, has hailed the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the state, Barrister Biola Abdulkareem, for promoting unity through football among the youth.

Speaking during the finals of the third Jagunlabi Unity Cup between Osi United FC and Unique FC of Omu-Aran in Osi, headquarters of Ekiti local government area of the state at the weekend, Oba Adasofegbe, described the legal luminary cum the APC chieftain as a role model and a true son of the soil.

Osi Utd scored a goal in each half to defeat Unique FC of Omu-Aran 2-1 in a highly competitive final at Osi Central School sports complex.

The Traditional Ruler urged the youth of the community to emulate and complement the good gesture of Barrister Abdulkareem, popularly known as Jagunlabi, by remaining law-abiding at all times.

Also speaking, the chairman of the organizing committee for the tournament, Ibukun Owolabi, said that this year’s event provided an opportunity to identify young talented footballers in the state and further create purposeful engagement for the youth of the State.

Owolabi then applauded the founder of Jagunlabi Foundation, Barrister Abdulkareem for his love for the youth and support towards the development of sports at the grassroots level.

He described Barrister Abdulkareem, an aspirant for the 2023 general elections for Ekiti/ Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, as a man of the people.

Before the final, Osi United had thrashed Ayedun FC 4-0 in the semi-finals while Unique FC of Omu-Aran made it to the final after an 8-7 victory over Formidable FC of Osi in a semi-final match that earlier ended 2-2 during regulation time.

While the winners went home with cash prizes, outstanding individual players, teams, officials were also recognized and rewarded.

The tournament had teams from Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero local government areas of Kwara.