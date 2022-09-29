Oyo NUT commissions sports complex in Ibadan

The national president of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Mr Audu Titus Amba has urged teachers in the country to continue to support their leaders and work hard for the benefit of the teaching profession

Amba, who said that he is proud to be a teacher and will continue to be part of every transformation that is taking place in the profession, stated this on Tuesday, at the commissioning ceremony of the newly-built NUT Model School Sports Complex at the NUT Model College, Owode, Apata Estate, Ibadan.

The president also urged his members in the state to continue to support the present administration in the state having enjoyed rare privileges and for the honour being accorded the teaching profession deserves as reflected in the prompt payment of teachers’ salary, gratuity and pension, allowances and arrears.

“I urge all the teachers of Oyo State to support the governor, so that he will continue to do what is expected of him for the benefit of teachers and education,” he said.

He congratulated and commended the members, past and current leadership of Oyo State NUT for their foresight over the construction of the NUT stadium.

The stadium comprise of a race track and Olympic-standard football pitch, among other sporting facilities which is the first of its kind in the records of the union.

He advised members to be more faithful to the cause of the union through their services not just to gather knowledge, but to also rise through the ranks and file just like him and other great leaders of the union to take up leadership responsibilities..

The Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Hon Seun Fakorede, who represented the governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, commended the efforts of teachers in the state.

“I am happy to be associated with what you are doing here today. The feat will also be counted as one of my achievements in office as a commissioner.”

“This initiative will be of great benefit to the constituency that I represent- the youth. Such a project is what we encourage in the state. It is no doubt a legacy that will live on,” he said

Earlier in his address, the state chairman, Mr Oladimeji Raji said the establishment of the new sports complex marked another milestone in the annals of the union, describing it as a vision being turned into reality.

He noted that the capital-intensive project was achieved through a social security fund known as the ‘EndWell Scheme,’ given birth to by the Oyo State wing of the union almost 27 years ago, adding that “the scheme has flourished and creditable performed creditability while the physical manifestation is what we all gathered to witness today.”

