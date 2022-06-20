Oyo holds arts, culture festival

Cultural troupes across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, on Monday, converged on the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, displaying the richness of culture, arts and tradition.

Converged for what was tagged, as “Omituntun Pacesetter of Arts and Culture 2022”, the troupes, adorned in various resplendent traditional attires, accompanied rhythmic drumming with dance, gymnastics, hunting and food displays.

Each local government took turns to showcase their presentations to the awe, amusement and joy of the audience that gathered for the event.

Speaking on the essence of the event, Oyo state commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun said the festival was aimed at developing young talents to replace the older members of the state troupe.

He added that the event was aimed at identifying and developing new talents that the state can groom to represent the state at national and international cultural events.

Asked about the fate of the Aso Oke festival and Twins festival, Olatunbosun explained that the Omituntun festival encompasses all facets of culture and involves all the 33 local government areas of the state.

He said: “The festival is to promote Arts and Culture, to develop and identify new talents that we can groom to represent Oyo State at national festivals. The new talents identified will serve as the crop of people to represent Oyo State.

“We realized that the troupe from Oyo State is getting older and we need younger talent to showcase at national and international festivals of arts and culture, tourism.”

“Before we came in, the Aso Oke festival had an issue; we had it last year and will have it this year. This one cuts across all facets of culture in the 33 local government areas of the state. Aso Oke is domiciled in Iseyin and Twins festival is domiciled in Ibarapa Central. It will be an annual event. It will help develop talents and showcase the cultural potential for the world to see.”





Present at the event was the Maye Olubadan of Ibadan land, Chief Lekan Alabi; chairmen of local government areas; government functionaries, and culture enthusiasts among others.

