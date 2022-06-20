FCT police confirm discovery of body of murdered lady in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the reported finding of a dismembered decomposing body believed to be that of a young lady, suspected to have been murdered for ritual purposes.

Residents disclosed that the body was discovered around 10 am, on Monday by some waste collectors who went to dump refuse by the PV Bridge in the Kubwa area of the FCT.

FCT Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo, told Tribune Online that: “At this point, we cannot corroborate the suggestions that it may have to do with ritual killing but unfortunately, there was a killing and dismembering of a human suspected to be a middle-aged female.

“The body was found alongside that of two dead animals and has been removed from the scene for necessary procedures according to standard best practices while investigation is ongoing to provide answers to salient questions.

“We urge the members of the public not to panic or spread panic by disseminating unverified narratives until facts surrounding the case are unravelled while the police remain on top of the situation,” he stated.

