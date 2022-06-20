Osinbajo urges traditional rulers to collaborate with govts in tackling insecurity

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged traditional rulers to collaborate with the three tiers of government in Nigeria in order to tackle the menace of insecurity bedevilling the country.

Professor Osinbajo spoke through the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Counsel, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), at the celebration of 100 days of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr) Lekan Balogun of enthronement, which was held at the International Centre for Yoruba Arts and Culture, University of Ibadan, Ibadan on Sunday.

Osinbajo said that it was important for traditional rulers to join hands together with the federal and state governments to ensure the security of lives and property of the people of the South-West

The vice president also charged Yoruba elders to inculcate in the younger ones the respect for the traditions and culture of Yorubaland.

In his address, Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of Oyo State, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, charged Yoruba leaders to desist from using an Ibadan indigene to pull down another.

Senator Ladoja, who was represented by Chief Sarafadeen Ali, further charged Yoruba elders to come together and use the culture for the development of the country.

He highlighted the importance of Ibadanland to Yoruba land in general, just as he described the state capital as the political headquarters of the Yoruba.





The publisher of Alaroye, Mr Adedayo Alao, in his brief remarks, said the event was to celebrate the 100 days in office of the Olubadan, Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun.

He said the celebration was also to make all Yoruba sons and daughters aware of the value of the culture, which could be used for the benefit of Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

He added that all culture enthusiasts must come together and work to ensure that the culture is passed to the coming generation.

Others who graced the event were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwuyi, represented by Onisoya of Isoya, Oba Adedihun Muraina; Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; Oloye Lekan Alabi, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu and Senator Kola Balogun, among others.

