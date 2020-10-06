Oyo govt trains over 2,000 youths, farmers on being agripreneurs
THE Oyo state has commenced the training of over 2,000 youths and farmers to equip them with requisite agriculture and entrepreneurial skills.
The training on auspices of Rural Finance Institution-Building (RUFIN) Program was focused on equipping participants with knowledge on preservation of Village Savings and Credit Groups, understanding the concept of savings, savings accumulation and saving culture, having good credit management, appreciating the essence of financial planning and budgeting among others.
In his remarks, State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Ojemuyiwa Ojekunle stated that the program was a deliberate effort to equip people below the ladder with skills to manage their business ventures profitably either as individual business or group venture.
Represented by acting permanent secretary of the ministry, Peter Adegunwa, at the flag off in Oriire Local government of the state, the Oyo agric commissioner reiterated commitment of state government to agribusiness development and transforming the state into an agribusiness hub.
“It is pertinent to state here that the State administration, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde would leave no stone unturned to reach out to the youths in the rural communities as well as rural farmers for them to benefit from the agribusiness programmes of the government.
“The OYSADA has been charged with the responsibility of developing two modern and standard farm estates at Akufo (Ido LG) and Eruwa (Ibarapa East LG) and the establishment of Agricultural Training Center, Awe, and the re-launch of Rural, Access and Agricultural Marketing Project to provide 1,600kms of Rural roads, this will open up the rural areas and the dwellers up for business opportunities in the sector,” Ojemuyiwa said.
State Coordinator for RUFIN, Mr Emmanuel Ogundiran stressed that the training will enable youths in the rural areas to effectively manage their profits from farm produce sales.
