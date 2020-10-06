Space engineers want government to speed up science and techology for agriculture

A call has gone to the Nigerian government to expedite action on science and technology development for agricultural effectiveness.

The call was made by the Nigerian Institute of Space Engineers (NISE) in a message commemorating Nigeria’s 60th independence celebration.

According to the institute’s national Chairman, Dr. Sadiq Umar, science and technology are enablers of productivity in various sectors, hence, the needed focus.

Umar, noted that the application of science and technology in the agricultural sector had helped the country produce its own food, even as the borders were closed.

For this reason, he averred that more could be done to achieve an all-inclusive science and tech application in agriculture.

“Technological and scientific revolution underpin economic advances.

“Nigeria closed its borders during the pandemic period and we were able to feed ourselves.

“S&T had encouraged large-scale farming, it has also been deployed to reduce physical contacts in the health sector,’’ he said.

Umar further noted that the application of science and technology in all agricultural facets are intertwined.

This, he said, could assist in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said. “The process of science applications is intertwined, such as in agriculture, land use and cover, pest control, weather forecast and new scientific knowledge may lead to new applications.

“Through S&T, we can solve human problems as stipulated in Sustainable Development Goals agenda of 2030″.