Space engineers want government to speed up science and techology for agriculture

A call has gone to the Nigerian government to expedite action on science and technology development for agricultural effectiveness.
The call was made by the Nigerian Institute of Space Engineers (NISE) in a message commemorating Nigeria’s 60th independence celebration.
According to the institute’s national Chairman, Dr. Sadiq Umar, science and technology are enablers of productivity in various sectors, hence, the needed focus.
Umar, noted that the application of science and technology in the agricultural sector had helped the country produce its own food, even as the borders were closed.
For this reason, he averred that more could be done to achieve an all-inclusive science and tech application in agriculture.
“Technological and scientific revolution underpin economic advances.
“Nigeria closed its borders during the pandemic period and we were able to feed ourselves.
“S&T had encouraged large-scale farming, it has also been deployed to reduce physical contacts in the health sector,’’ he said.
Umar further noted that the application of science and technology in all agricultural facets are intertwined.
This, he said, could assist in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He said. “The process of science applications is intertwined, such as in agriculture, land use and cover, pest control, weather forecast and new scientific knowledge may lead to new applications.
“Through S&T, we can solve human problems as stipulated in Sustainable Development Goals agenda of 2030″.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months
Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.
According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.
Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari
Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.
A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…
ICYMI: CROSSFIRE: Don’t Join Proposed Strike By Labour, FG Warns Civil Servants
The Federal Government has warned civil servants not to obey the call for industrial action by labour unions.
ICYMI: CROSSFIRE: No Going Back On Nationwide Strike — Labour
DESPITE court restriction, the total shutdown of government offices and all business activities is imminent as the industrial strike and a nationwide protest declared by the organised labour over the increase in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff commences early Monday morning.
ICYMI: Death Toll In Zulum’s Convoy Attack Rises To 30 ― Report
The death toll from Boko Haram attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has risen to 30, security sources said Saturday.
TRENDING: Trump Says US Election Winner Might Not Be Known For Months
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Americans might not know the winner of the November presidential election for months due to disputes over mail ballots, building on his criticism of a method that could be used by half of US voters this year, Reuters reports.