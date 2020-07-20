Oyo govt issues 38 digitalized C of O

Thirty-eight applicants for digitalized Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) under the Oyo State Home Owners Charter (OYHOC) scheme on Monday got their documents from the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Seyi Makinde launched the scheme to enable homeowners to regularize their land documents as part of efforts to lessen the pains of the current economic downturn.

Presenting the certificates of occupancy to the applicants in Ibadan, the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Aboodun Abdu-Raheem, said the digitized C of O has the same features as the conventional one.

Abdul-Raheem said the certificate of occupancy could be used to access other opportunities that abound in commercial activities.

“It can be used for any financial transaction, It is recognized all over the country and with the bar code on it, you can verify its authenticity anywhere in the world, this is why it is called Electronic C of O,” he stated.

The commissioner further said that the administration of Gov Seyi Makinde remained committed to the issuance of the certificates to applicants within 60 days.

He, however, said that there were efforts geared towards making the processing possible within 30 days.

“Oyo State Government under the leadership of Gov Seyi Makinde is a government that keeps to its words, we promised 60 days and here we are, your Certificate of Occupancy is ready within the period we promised.

“We even have some that were ready within 40 days and we are now working tirelessly to ensure that the Certificate of Occupancy is collected even within 30 days,” the commissioner said.

Rev. Benson Omole, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, lauded the initiative which, he said, had made life easier for homeowners.

NAN