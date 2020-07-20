APC primary: Ondo lawmaker, Tomomewo survives auto crash

A member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, representing Ilaje Constituency II, Favour Tomomewo, on Monday survived a ghastly motor accident along Ondo /Ore Road in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state.

Tomomewo, the only female lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, was travelling to Akure to vote in the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure when her vehicle was involved in the accident.

It was gathered that the lawmaker had travelled to her ward to partake in the exercise before she was told that the primary would take place in Akure.

She was said to have left her Mahin ward in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state early, before the accident occurred around 7am.

Three aides of the lawmakers who were involved in the accident were rushed to a hospital with the lawmaker where they have been receiving treatment.

Tomomewo is one of the lawmakers who kicked against the impeachment process of the deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayia.