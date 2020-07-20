Delta monarch nabbed for alleged murder case

A traditional ruler in Delta State, the Obi of Idumuje-Ugboko kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, Nonso Nwoko has been quizzed by operatives of the state police command over an alleged murder case.

The state police Commissioner Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the story on Monday also dismissed claims that detectives kidnapped the royal father adding that he was arrested after refusing to honour an earlier invitation.

ALSO READ: Facemask violators face sanctions from July 31 in Kwara

According to him, some other suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, saying that investigation was still in progress.

The ruler was said to have apologized for not honouring the invitation at the police headquarters and has since been released.

Tribune Online gathered that the monarch was whisked away at about 2 am on Saturday by the operatives who stormed the palace with several vehicles in a scene of an alleged pandamonium.