Oyo deputy gov’s wife, others to grace Ibadan agribusiness stakeholders’ summit

WIFE of Oyo State deputy governor, Professor (Mrs) Hamdalat Bola Olaniyan, alongside other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain in the state would be in attendance at the Agribusiness Stakeholders Summit 2020, scheduled to hold in Ibadan, on Thursday.

Organised by the Agricultural Development Farmers Association of Oyo State and the National Coffee And Tea Association of Nigeria (NACOFTAN), Oyo State chapter in partnership with the Agricultural Credit Corporation of Oyo State (ACCOS), the summit would also have Oyo State’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Jacob Oyemuyiwa, Executive Adviser to the governor of Oyo State on Agribusiness, Dr Debo Akande, Chairman, Agricultural Credit Corporation of Oyo State, Mr Jimoh Adelowo among others in attendance.

Themed:”Building Synergy Among Players In Agric Industry For Growth And Food Security In Nigeria” the summit is expected to afford participants, particularly smallholder farmers to meet with financial institutions/funds providers, research institutes, input providers among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.