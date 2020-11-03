JR Farms valuation hits $5 million

THE lockdown, occasioned by the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, has led to an increase in demand for food items.

Thus, experts in agriculture said that the development had brought gains to many agribusiness companies as their revenue increased and more jobs were created in the agricultural sector.

Despite the fortune enjoyed by some agric businesses, many also faced some economic challenges posed by the pandemic.

However, amidst economic challenges posed by Covid-19 global pandemic, valuation of JR Farms Limited, a private agribusiness farms, has grown to $5 million as the company consolidates growth in its operations in Africa.

In a valuation report where the company’s statements of financial performance and assets were considered in order to reveal the true economic potential and earning power of the company, the unit value shares of the company soared significantly to $218.06 per share.

Currently, as a youth-led agribusiness, JR Farms owns and controls land, building, machinery and financial assets in Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia and the Netherlands where her operations cover food processing, agro-commodity trading and agro-consultancy.

The market for agricultural products all over the world is extremely large with unfulfilled demand. During the pandemic lockdown, demand for food items increased which brought gains to many agribusiness companies as revenue increased and more jobs were created in the agricultural sector.

Also, JR Farms had in July 2020 launched Green Agribusiness Fund, a funding initiative designed to invest in youth-led agribusinesses in Africa. The initiative was piloted for applicants in Nigeria and Rwanda respectively.

The farm is a leading agribusiness company, determined to transform agriculture in Africa by undertaking opportunities for growth and business that will engender sustainable food production and increased incomes for farmers in Africa.

