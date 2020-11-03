NSCDC Agro Rangers dislodge herdsmen in Oyo

THE Agro Ranger team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Oyo State Command, says it has dislodged some herders from Aroro Kole, along Igbo Oloyin in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state following a distress call from members of the community.

Open grazing has been prohibited in Oyo State following the enactment of the anti-grazing law by the state government in 2019.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Iskilu Akinsanya, said in Ibadan on Tuesday that one of the herders, identified as Babangida Musa, 21, was arrested on Sunday.

Akinsanya said the herders were seen grazing no fewer than 400 cows within the community.

He said investigation showed that the leader of the group of herders, simply identified as Yinusa, 28, and Saidu, 27, came from Ogbomoso.

Yinusa was reported to have said that they were on their way to Ogbomoso enroute Oyo town when they were arrested.

Items recovered from the suspects included cutlass, knife, rope and a bag.

The Chairman, Aroro Kole community, Igbo-Oloyin, Mr Kole Tijani, urged Governor Seyi Makinde to provide patrol vehicles and other logistics to improve the response time of the NSCDC team at the grass roots level.

