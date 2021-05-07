Oyo dep gov links insecurity to religious intolerance

THE deputy governor of Oyo State, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, has attributed Nigeria’s problems and widespread insecurity to religious intolerance, ignorance and lack of knowledge.

Olaniyan, who was the special guest of honour at the maiden Ramadan lecture of the Ibadan Social Group, commended the Abdulrasaq Bakare-led group for the novel idea which came 45 years after the club’s establishment, in 1976.

The deputy governor said the two leading religions in the country preach tolerance and sanctity of life.

He said: “Both religions are the same. No religion is superior to the other. We need to embrace peace and orderliness.

“Ibadan Social Group has done well for humanity by organising the maiden Ramadan lecture. I am aware that they also held Christmas carol last year. I implore you to continue in this path for the good of our society.

“I want to specially commend the club’s president, Mr Abdulrasak Dele Bakare, for his sterling leadership qualities. I also implore today’s lecturer and other religious leaders to always speak truth to power.

“Our administration under His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, is open to constructive criticisms to continue to deliver on the lofty programmes of this government which are geared towards making the society a better place for all of us to live in.”

The guest lecturer, Ustaz Abdulrasak Olofinjana Zubair, National Chief Missioner, Young Muslim Progressive Association of Nigeria (YOMPAN SA’IDNA), urged all Muslims to allow the teachings of Ramadan to guide their day-to-day activities.

Olofinjana Zubair stressed the need for all to support the cause of humanity by caring and sharing whatever God has blessed them with, to assist the underprivileged.

Speaking on the topic ‘Ramadan: The Future of the Individual and the Nation’, the lecturer charged leaders at all levels to have fear of God, just as he charged the citizenry to always cooperate with the leaders.

The club’s president, Abdulrasaq Bakare, said his leadership conceptualised the Ramadan lecture and Christmas carol to serve as a constant reminder to his colleagues that God has been kind to the group for the past 45 years.

He urged all to keep supporting the club’s activities for the betterment of the society.

The vice president of the group who doubles as the chairman of the Ramadan Committee 2021, Uthman Adeniyi, commended members for their support and continuous cooperation with the leadership.

Highlight of the programme was the breaking of fast (iftar) and special prayers for the founders and members of the club and the society in general.

