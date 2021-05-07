Yoruba cautioned against secessionist movement at NASFAT’s Ramadan lecture

A renowned cleric in Ondo State, Shiekh Abdulrafiu Ajiboye-Lagbaji, has cautioned the people of the South West against joining the ongoing push for secession by some Yoruba elements, saying such an agitation could threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria.

Shiekh Ajiboye-Lagbaji, who gave this warning while delivering the annual Ramadan lecture of the Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Akure (Ondo State) branch, urged the South West to devise better means of actualising its goals within the Nigerian state than gunning for the creation of an Oduduwa republic.

The cleric argued that the benefits inherent in Nigeria remaining as one country despite the various challenges confronting the nation outweigh the idea of all regions to go their separate ways.

Speaking on the topic ‘After Every Difficulty Comes Relief’, he maintained that the call for a Yoruba nation would not solve the problems confronting the country but rather compound the suffering of the people.

Ajiboye-Lagbaji said Yorubas had contributed greatly to the growth of the country and should exercise patience to reap the fruit of its labour.

He implored Muslims to pray fervently in this holy month of Ramadan to overcome difficulties and for Nigeria to conquer its predicaments.

The chairman of NASFAT, Akure branch, Alhaji Sulaiman Bello, said the lecture was organised for the spiritual reawakening of Muslims during this holy month of Ramadan.

In a remark, the Ondo State Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Mr Raimi-Olayiwola Aminu, who chaired the occasion, urged Nigerians to be closer to God at this trying period.

Aminu said Nigerians should learn how to still thank and appreciate God despite numerous challenges.

“We value His benevolence and are immensely grateful to Him. Ramadan is a month of intense spiritual devotion where Muslims increase their efforts to be a better version of themselves,” Aminu said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Yoruba cautioned against secessionist Yoruba cautioned against secessionist

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Yoruba cautioned against secessionist Yoruba cautioned against secessionist