The Idi-Igba community development vanguard has released plans for the annual celebration of the community.

Idi-Igba — a community in Afijio local government area of Oyo State — is set for its 13th Idi-Igba Day in 2023 with activities highlighted to include; annual free medical services, thanksgiving service and annual children get-together.

According to a communication released by Baale of Idi-Igba, Baale Olusegun Abiola, the schedule of events commenced Friday, 29th September with a free medical services while the grand finale holds at the Community Primary School, Idi-igba, Ilọra, on Saturday, September 30 and Thanksgiving on Sunday 1st of October at Evangelical Baptist Church, Abojupa in Ilora by 10:am.

