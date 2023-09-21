The Oyo State Government has initiated the second phase of palliative distribution under its Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) programme.

According to a statement by the state commissioner for information and orientation, Mr Dotun Oyelade, another 25 per cent of the total 200,000 bags of rice, beans, and other food items are set to be distributed.

By the end of this phase, 100,000 bags of these items will have been distributed.

Oyelade highlighted that, in total, the state government allocated 20,000 out of the 200,000 bags of SAfER food items for personnel of security apparatus, media houses, and a few other specific groups.

The Governor directed interest groups, the 33 council chairmen, and their councillors to ensure integrity in the distribution of the foodstuff, ensuring it spans across various political inclinations.

The Governor emphasised that coordinators must guarantee the foodstuffs reach the less privileged and vulnerable people in the state.

This initiative is in line with Governor Makinde’s commitment to alleviate the hardship faced by citizens due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

Additionally, the state will commence the distribution of grains and feed to poultry farmers this week, starting with 1,000 poultry farmers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…





How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…