The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has charged Nigerians not to allow ethnicity and religion to divide the citizens thereby taking away the people from the part of peace.

Director General NOA, Dr. Garba Abari gave the charge on Thursday during the celebration of 2023 International Peace Day held in Lokoja, Kogi State in partnership with Mercy Corps a non-governmental organisation .

Abari, represented by Oriasotie Idemuna Saturday, said the United nation had set aside the 21st of every September to celebrate the peaceful coexistence of the people worldwide.

“We are here in Kogi state with our partner, the Mercy Corps, to preach the importance of peace in the society.

“There is a need for us to maintain peace at all times. NOA is in 774 local government areas in Nigeria, and we will continue to preach the importance of peace.

“We will ensure that there is peace in Nigeria so that the citizens can enjoy the gains of peace, which is development,” he stated.

The Director General also used the occasion to call on politicians to play politics according to the rules noted that democracy, which is supposed to pave room for peace and development, should not be turned into a source of crisis.

“We are also calling on religious and traditional leaders to join hands with NOA and other relevant organisations to ensure that the forthcoming elections in Kogi state and the other two states are peaceful in the interest of peace.

The Acting Director NOA, Kogi State Directorate Mr Patrick Odogbanya, emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence among all the diverse ethnic groups in the state.

He appealed to political parties in the state to go about their campaign peacefully to enable people to live in a peaceful environment.





