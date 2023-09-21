The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Hon Abubakar Momoh, said the Ministry is planning to train and empower youths in the various states of the Niger Delta region in order to uplift the lives of the youths and ensure security.

Momoh, who disclosed this in Akure, Ondo state capital, during a courtesy visit on the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, said the government would continue to provide all necessary support and direction to youths in the Niger Delta region.

He said youths in the nine states of the Niger Delta would be taken care of in the empowerment scheme in different agriculture programmes and other life skills to create wealth and fight food insecurity in the region and the country at large.

He promised to deliver quality jobs by contractors in the region. saying the present administration under President Bola Tinubu would do many positive things in the Niger Delta.

According to him, “The change we are bringing is to make sure quality projects are delivered in the Niger Delta. Roads will be constructed to standard and specification, not construcring infrastructure that will wear away very soon.

“By the time we start to execute our empowerment programme, the youths will be happy. We will do some positive things. In the next four years, Nigeria will be transformed. The President takes seriously the security of lives and property.

“There is a huge gap between the rich and poor. The President wants to ensure an end to poverty and infrastructure. He is committed to providing infrastructure. All the nine states under our supervision will be taken care of.”

Speaking, Oba Aladelusi thanked the Minister for visiting Niger Delta states to know the pains of the people in the region.

He urged the Minister to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects as well as the execution of new projects in the state.

