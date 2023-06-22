The Oyo State House of Assembly unveiled the list of commissioner nominees forwarded to it by Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday.

Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, announced the list, which consists of six former commissioners and one new nominee.

All nominees will undergo screening for confirmation next Tuesday. Renominated commissioners are specifically required to provide evidence of having submitted their Code of Conduct report at the end of their previous tenure as commissioners.

The renominated commissioners include Mr Akinola Ojo, the former Commissioner of Finance; Mr Seun Ashamu, who served in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources; Mrs Faosat Joke-Sanni, who was in charge of Women Affairs; Professor Daud Shangodoyin, who oversaw Works and Transport; Professor Musbau Babatunde, who worked in Budget and Economic Planning; and Adeniyi Adebisi, the former Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The new nominee for commissioner is Mrs Toyin Balogun, who previously served as the women coordinator of the Omi Titun 2.0 campaign.

In addition, the Assembly has reinstated two suspended local government chairmen. The reinstated chairmen are Mr Sarafadeen Omirinde of Saki West Local Government Area and Mr Raheem Ajibola, the political head of Iseyin South Local Council Development Area.

The reinstatement followed committee reports presented by the Honourable Peter Ojedokun-led ad-hoc committee, which concluded that the chairmen were not guilty of the allegations levelled against them.

Mr Ajibola was investigated for alleged illegal sales of community/public property at Iseyin South LCDA, while Mr Omirinde was investigated for alleged gross misconduct, anti-party activities, religious intolerance, and the unlawful diversion of local government allocation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…





EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence

No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…

Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…