The State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Abe Dankaro Ashumate, has urged the 2023 Batch B, Stream 2 passing-out Corps Members to embrace the spirit of unity and a unified Nigeria wherever they find themselves.

Ashumate gave the charge on Thursday during the low-key passing-out ceremony and presentation of the Certificate of National Service held at the Zonal office in Makurdi.

The State Coordinator said, “As you depart from Benue State today, be exemplary ambassadors of the NYSC and encourage all Nigerians to live as one people, one nation.”

Mr Dankaro encouraged the Corps Members to remain steadfast in any situation they find themselves in and contribute to improved leadership across all levels of Nigeria.

He further urged the passing-out Corps Members to maintain regular contact with their colleagues and staff after completing their national service in order to cultivate lasting relationships.

The State Coordinator expressed his gratitude to the Corps Members for their trust in the scheme’s leadership and mentorship during and after the Orientation Camp in the State.

“I urge you to spread the message that Corps Members are well protected in Benue State,” he said.

The highlight of the low-key event was the ceremonial presentation of the Certificate of National Service to a Corps Member.

In attendance were the Assistant Directors, Mr Konto Mathias and Mr Jacob Ajima, the Monitoring Officer from NDHQ, Mrs Mary Danpome, and other Secretariat staff.

