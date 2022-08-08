Oyo APGA guber candidate promises to boost state economy

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Oyo State, Adesina Adewale has vowed to boost the economy of the state if elected in the forthcoming 2023 governorship election in the state.

He noted that he is the most qualified person to take over the mantle of affairs in the state just as he boasted that his party, APGA will win Oyo gubernatorial, legislative and senatorial seats in the forthcoming general election.

Adewale explained that Nigerian youth are yearning for change and they are ready to vote for the right candidate which is youth.

The APGA candidate, who is also the youngest among candidates of political parties vying for the governorship position of the state in the 2023 election reiterated his capability to govern the state at a press conference in Ibadan on Saturday.

“I came out to contest based on the principle of justice and equity. Our current political climate does not allow the youths and masses in their government.

“Based on this, young people and concerned masses embarked on bringing me out as a youth to bring back the glory of Oyo State as a pacesetter,” he said.

He noted that the state of things in the country has reached a stage that requires young people to intervene, fight back and take over the leadership affairs of the state.

“I won’t fight those who say I am too young to govern, I’ll only remind them that many young people were those that led Nigeria’s independence drive.

“Even though I am the youngest gubernatorial candidate, I am not too young to take charge of our affairs, as a matter of fact, I believe I am the most qualified of all candidates with our great party’s ideology.

“I am coming out to vie for the office of governor and I can promise everyone that I will not disappoint them for even a minute while I will also bring back the state’s glory,” he noted.

Also, the chairman of the party, Mr Owolabi Suraj Olanrewaju said APGA as a party is doing everything humanly possible to make sure they make a statement in the 2023 general election.

“APGA is giving the youths the opportunity to contest elections so that we divert them from the social vices. It is the youth politicians are using to destabilised Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole. The youths are the strength of voting in all elections and we believe as a party that Adesina Adewale is going to unseat the present governor in the state.”

