Gunmen kill three, abduct scores in Taraba 

Latest News
By Terna Chikpa - Jalingo
Gunmen three abduct Taraba ,farmers decry substandard agrochemicals, army detains council chairman, Police confirm 6 killed, Explosive kills scores injures many in Taraba, Gunmen kill three police officers, woman in Taraba, Taraba college of agriculture, Gunmen blow up Catholic Church in Taraba, US to re-engage Taraba, Taraba residents decry poor, Local government salaries unpaid, Taraba NYSC, Jalingo businessman
Gunmen on Sunday night attacked Bali town, the headquarters of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State, killing three persons while many others were reportedly abducted by the attackers.
Several sources in Bali told our correspondent on the phone that the attackers who rode on motorcycles attacked and killed a personnel of Taraba Marshall at a checkpoint near General Hospital before proceeding to individual houses to kill and abduct people.
Zaki David Gbaa (Ter Tiv Bali II) told Tribune Online that two of his subjects were killed and scores, mostly women were abducted in the attack.
“The attackers invaded the town at about 11: pm. Two of my subjects were killed in the attack, and two others who were badly injured are receiving treatment in the hospital.
“Many people especially women were abducted. It’s a terrible situation and I want to call on the government and security agencies to sit up and ensure the protection of the lives and property of citizens.
“For over four hours, the bandits held the town shooting sporadically and there was no response from security agencies. People are losing hope in the government’s ability to protect them and I think the bandits are not more than our security agencies,” he said.
The traditional ruler however called on the government to support the injured ones who are receiving treatment in hospitals.
Our Correspondent reports that the attack came barely three days after bandits blocked the Mutum-Biyu- Garba Chede road, killing a driver and abducting passengers in the neighbouring Gassol Local Government area of the State.
Efforts to get the Police to react to the attack failed as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP. Abdullahi Usman did not pick up calls made to his line.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

FG commences community outreach for prompt Tuberculosis notification, case finding

Latest News

WHO, FG train 85 health personnel for NEMSAS operation

Latest News

6 food items you should never store in the freezer

Latest News

FG seeks citizens’ cooperation in war against terrorists

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More