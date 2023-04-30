Immediate past governor of Osun state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, would on Monday, (May 1), inaugurate an 11-man Committee that would x-ray and reposition the activities of the state state chapter of All Progressives Congress, (APC) to make it more virile.

The former media aide to the former governor, Ismail Omipidan, who made this known in Osogbo on Sunday, gave the inauguration venue of the programme asTinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Osogbo by 2pm.

The Committee, the statement further noted, is to be chaired by former Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole.

Omipidan further said the Committee was birthed following a series of meetings held between Mr. Oyetola and critical stakeholders within the party, including the Igbimo Agba (Elders Council).

“The Terms of Reference for the Committee will be reeled out by my Principal ( Oyetola) at the formal inauguration of the committee on Monday,” he added.