Big Brother Naija star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly called Doyin, says she doesn’t mind a partner cheating on her as long as he is loyal and caring.

She revealed this in a recent episode of her podcast, Doyin’s Corner, which was monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE.

The episode, which featured Beauty Tukura and Modella as guests, x-rayed the nitty-gritty of a relationship.

According to her, a partner can be unfaithful, at the same time loyal and vice versa.

Her words; “My partner can love me but still cheat on me. But I don’t think that because he has cheated, he doesn’t love me. For me, my definition of loyalty is not, don’t cheat me.

“I’m just trying to be realistic in my relationship. For me, I will say I want a partner that he will tell me, babe, I’m travelling for six months, I can not promise you that I will be loyal for six months.”

