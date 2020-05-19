Oyetola seeks Osun Assembly’s confirmation of Oladitan as chairman of OSIEC 

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola of has nominated Barrister Segun Oladitan as the chairman of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC)

The Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon Timothy Owoeye at Tuesday plenary read the letter from the governor seeking the confirmation of Oladitan and other members of OSIEC.

Owoeye listed other members of the electoral commission to include Mrs Abosede Omibekun (East), Mr Rufus Oyeniran (West), Alhaja Babalola Adubi (Central) Mr Oladosu Gidigbi (East), Mr Yinka Ajiboye (West) and Alhaji Wahaab Adewoyin (Central).

The nominees are to submit copies of their Curriculum Vitae to the Assembly not later than Thursday and their screening on the floor of the House Wednesday 27th of May.

The Speaker also expressed displeasure of the House of Assembly with Charms PLC for refusing to furnish the Assembly with the details of its activities with the state, saying that the House had written to the organization requesting for the detailed report of its dealing with the state for the fiscal year.

According to Owoeye, “it is quite disheartening that Charms PLC has failed to turn in the report of the company’s activities with the state despite several letters forwarded to the organisation by this honourable House.

“We are hereby handling down our last warning to charms as we might be wielding the big stick should the company failed to do the needful this time around.

“Should charms feel too big, we as a House of Assembly will not hesitate to recommend that the state government disengage the services of the firm”, Owoeye stressed.

