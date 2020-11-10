Oyetola presents N109.8bn budget for 2021 fiscal year

The Osun State governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday, presented a budget of N109.8 billion to the state House Of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

Oyetola while presenting the budget tagged, “Budget of Providence” which was dedicated to post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery at the floor of the state House Of Assembly in Abere, assured people of the state that his administration would do its best to cater for its citizens at all times.

He stated that the fact that the bulk of government revenue for the year 2020 came from Federal Allocation, he also highlighted the need to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

Earlier, the Speaker of the State House Of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, commended the executive governor “for making the 2020 budget lived up to expectations even in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.”

He, however, assured that the State House of Assembly would continue to embark on effective oversights to ensure timely completion of government projects in the state.

