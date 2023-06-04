The International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague, Netherlands, has been called upon to prosecute erstwhile President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for alleged crime against humanity during the economic hardship orchestrated by the new naira policy of the apex bank.

The call was made in a petition addressed to the ICC by the Niger Delta -bssed Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC) a copy of which was made available to journalists on Sunday in Warri, Delta State.

The rights group listed the harrowing experiences including protests, hunger, carnage and deaths among other horrendous tragedies innocent Nigerians went through during the cash swap debacle.

The petition, which was signed by CHURAC Chairman, Board of Trustees. Cleric Ebikonbowei Alaowei, said among others that “By virtue of the power conferred on you in respect of prosecution of crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court as provided under Article 15 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, we hereby call on you to immediately carry out an investigation of the duo of former President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele and prosecute them if found wanting over policy they initiated and implemented when they were in government IN Nigeria.”

According to him, “On the 26th of October, 2022 the Nigerian Central Bank led by Mr. Godwin Emefiele announced the redesign of the Nigerian currencies of 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes respectively with January 31st, 2023 as the deadline for use of the old naira notes.

“The announcement was greeted with a lot of criticisms, with financial experts all over the world, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) saying that the timing of the policy will hurt the Nigerian economy thereby causing hardship to Nigerians.

In October 28th 2022, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning in the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said the CBN did not consult her Ministry on the Policy and that the Currency Swap Policy will further jeopardize the Nigerian economy.

“However, former President Muhammadu Buhari said on the 30th of October, 2022 that CBN has his backing to redesign the said naira notes against all wise counseling. The former President further declared in November 10th 2022 that there’s no going back on the redesign of naira notes in spite of the apparent and identified demerits in the Policy.

“On the 17th of November, 2022, CBN instructed commercial banks in Nigeria to work on Saturdays in the week to enable customers to return the old naira notes and to completely mop up the old naira notes on or before the deadline in January 31st 2023.

“Former Buhari also on the 23rd of November, 2022, unveiled the redesigned new naira notes of 200, 500 and 1000, while the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele said on the 8th of December 2022 that banks have received the new currency notes of 200, 500 and 1000 naira on the 7th of December 2022 and that by December 15th 2022, the Nigerian deposit Banks will begin dispensing the redesigned naira notes to customers across the Country.

“Sadly, from December 15th 2022 up to the end of January, 2023, the redesigned new naira notes were not in circulation. Yet on the 7th of January, 2023, CBN directed banks to stop over-the-counter withdrawal of the redesigned new naira notes in order to create artificial scarcity of the naira notes.

“Despite public outcry and warning, Emefiele said on the 23rd of January, 2022 that there will be no going back on the January 31st, 2023 deadline for the phasing out of the old naira notes.

“On the 29th of January, 2023 CBN extended the deadline for the swap of old naira notes to February 10th 2023, giving a 7-day extra grace period for direct deposit with CBN.

“The apex Bank said on the 31st of January 2023 that CBN, not the deposit banks, will continue to collect the old naira notes after the deadline thereby making life difficult for the ordinary Nigerians.

“However, in February 2nd 2023, CBN ordered banks to resume paying the new naira notes over the counter having seen the hardship and sufferings of Nigerians but the banks complained that the new naira notes were not available in the banks.

“Nigerians have to buy the few circulated new naira notes with costly prices. Ten Thousand Naira, for instance, has to be sold for fifteen thousand naira or more. Only few people could have access to the currencies. People in the rural areas became victims of this systematic policy of starvation.

“The Naira scarcity has occasioned an untold hardship which resulted to loss of lives and means of livelihoods across the Country.”

Mr Alaowei, in the petition, further noted that the action of Mr. Emefiele and former President Buhari, “has flagrantly violated the fundamental rights of Nigerians entrenched in international laws.

“The act constituted crime against humanity as provided under Article 7 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

“We therefore, request you to carry out a holistic investigation of the crime in order to try them once they’re found culpable. Many Nigerians are still suffering and yet to recover from the adverse effects of the inimical currency swap policy.

“Even hospitals recorded so many deaths because people could not have access to their monies in the banks to fund treatments.

“If your office intervenes in this matter, it will serve as deterrence to other leaders of nations from the member countries from trampling on the rights of their nationals in initiating policies.”