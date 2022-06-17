Owo massacre: Reps to revisit state police

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to provide a legislative framework for the establishment of State Police in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance on the killing of innocent Worshippers in Owo, Ondo State, sponsored by Hon. Adelegbe Oluwatimehin.

The lawmakers who condemned in strong terms the dastardly attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church Worshippers, in Owo Ondo State, also mandated the Nigeria Police authorities not to stop at just fishing out the perpetrators but to also prosecute them so that in the end justice may be served.

In his lead debate, Hon. Oluwatimehin who expressed regrets over the development, observed with consternation that on Sunday, the 5th day of June, 2022, at about 12noon while the holy mass was going on, there was a deadly attack carried out on Saint Francis Catholic Church located at Owaluwa Street, about 200 meters away from the Palace of the Traditional Ruler of Owo, Olowo of Owo Kingdom in Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

“The House further notes that the dastardly act was reportedly carried out on the innocent congregation with the use of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) after which the defenceless people were being shot indiscriminately.

“The House is shocked that the attack left behind over 50 persons dead in their own pool of blood and many more injured and presently on lifeline at the various hospitals and homes.

“The House recall that a similar attack was carried out on Molege Community within Ose Local Government Area of the State at midnight of Thursday, the 6th day of January 2022 where farmlands and Houses were set ablaze and 3 Persons were also killed.

“The House further recall that on Sunday, 23rd day of January 2022, in the dead of the night, there was a deadly attack carried out on Okeluse Community of Ose Local Government Area of the State also by gunmen suspected to be the same Fulani herdsmen razing down farmlands, houses and left 3 persons dead.

“The House further recall that about November 2021, a group of herdsmen killed the Olufon of Ifon in Ose Local Government, Oba Israel Adewusi, of blessed memory.





“The House is worried that in the last three weeks, 30 persons were kidnapped at different locations in Ose Local Government and several million have been collected in ransom payment.

“Four days ago, five people were kidnapped at Olufa in the same Ose Local Government and they are yet to be released. Just this morning Mr Speaker, sporadic shooting is going on in the communities of Okeluse, Molege and Arimogija in the same Ose Local Government.

“The House is certain that unless drastic security measures are put in place, similar attacks will continue to be carried out by the perpetrators until many communities are completely wiped out in the Local Government Area and other parts of my Constituency,” he noted.

To this end, the House directed National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to alleviate the suffering of the family members of those that lost their lives and were injured, by supplying them with essential relief materials.

The lawmakers also urged Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the various forest reserves in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency in order to comb and fish out the perpetrators of these crimes.

