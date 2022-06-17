37 survive Overland aircraft fire incident

Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB-N) has commenced investigations into the incident involving an ATR 42 aircraft belonging to Overland Airways, one of the domestic airlines operating in the country which suffered a high turbine temperature mid air leading to a fire outburst on one of the aircraft engines.

According to the spokesperson of the bureau, Mr Tunji Oketumbi, a team of investigators from the bureau had since been deployed to the scene of the incident at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport to unravel what led to the incident.

Commenting on the development, Oketumbi declared: “AIB was notified of the serious incident involving Overland aircraft on Wednesday. Our investigators were dispatched to conduct an investigation into the occurrence. The investigation is ongoing.”

The incident involved an ATR Overland Airways aircraft marked 5N-BRQ on flight OLA1188 from Ilorin to Lagos airport Runway 18Right.

The pilot of the flight which had 37 passengers on board, on observing the emergency situation was said to have raised the alarm known in the aviation circle as a ‘Mayday’ alarm to the control tower at the Murtala Muhammed airport which made the relevant aviation authorities prepare the aircraft for an emergency landing.

A statement issued by the airline confirmed the incident, stating that “Overland Airways wishes to inform the general public that its flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines today, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, around 7:50 pm.

“This occurred in the approach phase of flight and the aircraft landed very safely as the crew skillfully implemented their standard procedures for such abnormal situations.

”All 33 passengers remained calm through the process and safely disembarked row by row in accordance with post-COVID-19 procedures after the aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos runway 18 Right. No passenger was hurt in any way.

“Overland Airways salutes the professional interventions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) which were very prompt and reassuring.





“Overland Airways regrets any inconvenience to its passengers and assures the travelling public of its full commitment to the safety of its services and passengers.”