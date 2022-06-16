Ekiti guber poll: Police withdraw orderly of VIPs, warns political thugs

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Johnson Kokumo has announced the withdrawal of police attachment to influential persons in the state until after Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state.

Kokumo who is coordinating the over 17,000 police contingent for the election noted that adequate arrangements had been concluded to ensure maximum security of voters, officials and other law-abiding citizens in the state.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the DIG explained that there would be enough police operatives and other sister agencies to guarantee the integrity of the poll, allaying the fears of the citizens about the heavy presence of operatives in the state.

He warned individuals planning to disrupt the poll to have a change of mind or face the wrath of the law, advising political parties to rein in their supporters on the need to maintain peace.

According to him, ” We want to assure our people in Ekiti that we have enough men to protect and guarantee peaceful poll on Saturday. The heavy deployment is not to scare voters away from the poll but to allay fears that the electorate should be confident to come out and exercise their franchise. Let me say that we will not do anything that will be counter-productive

” All police attached to the VIPs are to be dropped because they are not to be seen with their principals until the election is over; It is forbidden, it is not allowed. All orderly are withdrawn to base and after the election, they can return.”

On the menace of vote-buying on election day, the DIG promised that operatives have been sensitised on the need to clamp down on people that will be involved in the criminal acts, saying anyone arrested would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed sensitive materials to the 16 local government areas of the state ahead of Saturday’s poll.

Nigerian Tribune correspondent who was at the state INEC headquarters observed the deployment of the materials to the council areas in the presence of security operatives, accredited media, observers and other stakeholders.





It was gathered that the vehicles conveying the materials to the respective LGAs were being tracked from the INEC office to monitor the movement to the commission’s offices in the council areas.

Speaking, the Director of voter education and publicity in the state, Femi Akinbiyi stated that the commission is prepared to deliver credible, free and fair elections that would be acceptable and meet global standards.

According to him, ” We have moved the sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the LGAs, we are fully prepared for the election to come Saturday. Following the reports and assurances from the security agencies, we are good to go on Saturday and it will be a standpoint in the country.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Ekiti guber poll: Police withdraw orderly of VIPs, warns political thugs